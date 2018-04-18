Roebling Bridge to reopen earlier than expected, repairs begin Wednesday

Repairs begin Wednesday on the damaged Roebling Suspension Bridge that connects Downtown Covington to Downtown Cincinnati.

The repairs were prompted by a crash on the bridge the evening of March 20 when car collided with one of the steel beams, damaging it, and forcing the bridge to close.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a plate has to be replaced and one of the steel beams needs to be heated and straightened.



Due to the fact the Roebling Bridge is a National Landmark, state engineers had to get the plans approved by the Kentucky Heritage Council who verifies the integrity of historical structures.



Repair costs are estimated at $62,000, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The contract was awarded to Cincinnati-based Evers Steel Construction.



The bridge is expected to be back open to all traffic by May 1, much earlier than the initial projection that had the bridge closed until June.



The timeline is subject to change, depending on weather conditions.



