Delays keep inspectors from reaching Syria attack site

The White House had been struggling to explain remarks that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria's chemical weapons program on Monday amid reports that Trump put the brakes on the new sanctions.

Residents of Douma were packed into underground shelters amid bombardment when the gas began to spread.

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). In this Monday, April 16, 2018 photo, Kahled Mahmoud Nuseir, 25, center, who lost his wife, Fatmeh Karout nine months pregnant and daughters Qama 18 months and Nour two and half years, during the alleged chemical weapons attack...

First the chlorine, then chaos and death in Syria attack

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). A girl shops at a kiosk in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Arabic on the right reads, "Regards Assad, God protect you Assad."

BEIRUT (AP) - International chemical weapons inspectors do not appear to have visited the site of a suspected attack in Syria after days of delays by Syrian and Russian authorities.

Syrian state media reported Tuesday that inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had entered the town of Douma, but Syria's U.N. ambassador, Bashar Ja'afari, later said that only a U.N. advance security team had entered.

The U.S. State Department has accused the Syrian government and its ally Russia of trying to cover up the alleged April 7 attack. Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Tuesday the U.S. did not believe the inspectors had entered Douma, and that the evidence is at risk of decaying as delays drag on.

There was no comment from the OPCW or the U.N. on Wednesday.

