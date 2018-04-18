2 dead in Spring Grove Village crash

Two people died when a street race ended in a rollover crash in Spring Grove Village crash late Tuesday, Cincinnati fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to a report of an auto accident with a person trapped in a flipped vehicle in the 4800 block of Gray Road just before 7 p.m., District Fire Chief Randal Freel wrote in a prepared statement.

When they arrived, rescue crews found a vehicle on its top with two people trapped inside.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two occupants in the other car were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Freel said.

Cincinnati police took over the scene and continue to investigate.

Captain David Fink, the night chief, said at the scene they are looking into whether the two vehicles were racing before the crash or if one car was chasing the other.

