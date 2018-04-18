Heaps of tumbling tumbleweeds invade town - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Heaps of tumbling tumbleweeds invade town

Victorville's code enforcement division was brought in to remove the prickly bushes by the truckload. (Source: KABC/CNN) Victorville's code enforcement division was brought in to remove the prickly bushes by the truckload. (Source: KABC/CNN)

VICTORVILLE, CA (KABC/CNN) - A community is being overwhelmed by tumbleweeds.

On Tuesday, heavy winds brought hundreds of tumbleweeds from the high desert into the city. Many of them piled up in the yards of area homeowners.

Victorville's code enforcement division was brought in to remove the prickly bushes by the truckload.

Resident Nav Mangat said one of her neighbors was trapped in their home for two hours because of the tumbleweeds piling up at the front door and garage.

"They were just flowing like it was a tornado yesterday," she said. "And it was just flowing from that side to this side, this side to this side.

Officials say open fields are to blame for the problem.

They said when the wind kicks up, the tumbleweeds arrive in force.

The residents of Victorville probably were too busy to call to mind the classic song from Roy Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers.

Copyright 2018 KABC via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.

