A cat walks 12 miles back to his family. They ask a shelter to euthanize him.

(RNN) - Toby the cat showed extraordinary loyalty to his family. That loyalty wasn't returned.

Toby's owners gave him to another family. But the 7-year-old cat apparently missed his original family so much, he walked back to them - from 12 miles away.

"When he arrived, he was met with heartbreak. The family he thought had loved him took him to a shelter and asked staff to euthanize him," said the SPCA of Wake County, NC, in a Facebook post.

The shelter instead gave Toby to the SPCA in Raleigh, which put him up for adoption. People online condemned Toby's old family, who was not named.

"Those people should no longer be able to own a animal of any kind," one person said. Another said the incident "also proves cats are just as loyal as dogs."

But Toby's story has a happy ending: He's being adopted, the SPCA reported.

"He has three new siblings (one feline and two human) and a cat-savvy mom to show him what a loving family is really like," they said.

