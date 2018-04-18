Council texts: Harry Black urged to seek counseling, mayor 'flat out lied'

A secret text message string among five members of Cincinnati City Council reveal P.G. Sittenfeld urged City Manager Harry Black to seek counseling and Councilman Wendell Young calls Mayor John Cranley a liar.

The March 16 text messages were released to FOX19 NOW Wednesday morning by the city's supervising attorney less than two hours after we filed a public records request for them.

They also are being released to others in response to a government watchdog group alleging in a lawsuit filed last week that the majority of Cincinnati City Council violated Ohio's Open Meeting Act and the city charter.

The suit names Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Wendell Young, Chris Seelbach and Greg Landsman. It describes them as "a cabal of five rogue members" of Council holding illegal, secret meetings via email and text messages to discuss John Cranley asking Harry Black to resign.

"Team I knew there was one thing I mean to to bring up that I forgot to on the call," Sittenfeld wrote in a group text message string to fellow Council Members Tamaya Dennard, Wendell Young, Chris Seelbach and Greg Landsman.

"4 of us at a time need to have a conversation with Harry about things he needs to do to improve. I've overtly told him I believe he needs to seek some sort of counseling. But he needs to hear it collectively from us, and to frankly understand that his job depends on correcting certain things."

In another text, Councilman Wendell Young wrote: "Just got a call from Harry's letter and then from Harry regarding their being told by John that I am the fifth vote on a separation package for Harry. I haven't spoken to that little sucker. He just flat out lied to Garry and his lawyer. Is it too late to insert into the letter something making it clear that 'we' do not support a buy-out for Harry?"

Reached Wednesday morning, Young explained his text message and said "that little sucker" is Cranley and that's who he is saying "flat out lied."

Young declined to talk about the lawsuit and said emails and text messages related to it "are what they are."

"I will not vote for a buyout," he wrote in another text. "I'm firm! Harry gets what his contract calls for. Nothing more. The police chief is next. Watch."

"Agree," Landsman texted in response.

Emails attached to the lawsuit are described as documentation of the law violation, including two press releases about the city manager from the five council members.

One email is titled “Draft Letter for Council Majority to release” and another one from Seelbach to Landsman has a subject line “Revised Letter” and indicates they are all texting each other on a group string.

“Greg. Are you getting texts. Everyone has approved on text chain. Are you good?"

At the time, Seelbach was in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico planning his wedding, according to his Twitter account, and Landsman said in a radio interview was in Israel on business unrelated to the city.

One of the press releases, signed by the five council members, states they wouldn't encourage or assist "the intentional denigration of another black leader in our community."

The second release states they do not support a more than $400,000 severance payment to Black that he and the mayor agreed on, which would fork over more than eight months of his salary than his current contract stipulates.

The council majority has refused to fire Black, saying Cranley's objections to him are personal and political and not based on his job performance.

Black said he wants to stay.

Council has approved a plan for Dennard and Councilman David Mann to lead an investigation into allegations of misconduct by Cranley against Black.

That is on hold now, however, due to a legal challenge from our news partner, The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Attorney Brian Shrive of the Finney Law Firm filed the suit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on behalf of Mark Miller as a citizen.

Miller is the treasurer of the conservative group COAST, Coalition Opposed to Additional Spending and Taxes. Attorney Chris Finney founded COAST.

Shrive, in the last election, donated $1,100 to Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman's campaign.

Smitherman supports Black resigning with the larger settlement.

The suit asked the court to prohibit council from conducting any secret meetings or commit further violations of the Open Meeting Act and to declare any action from them invalid.

Shrive said Wednesday morning he remains hopeful the two sides will reach a settlement.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.