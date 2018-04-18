Wendell Young apologizes to Kyle Plush's family

Councilman Wendell Young apologized Wednesday morning to Kyle Plush's family for making a remark about money during a public inquiry into the teen's death.

“I’m sorry that I offended the family.That was never my intent," Young tells FOX19 NOW.

"Sometimes it’s not so much of what you say, it’s where you say it. Their feelings are still very, very raw For a moment I forgot to take that into consideration so I am really, really sorry that I hurt them.”

Plush family walks out of City Hall meeting, Councilman 'crossed the line'

Kyle's family patiently sat in the front row through five hours of testimony at a City Hall meeting Tuesday as Cincinnati leaders sought answers in the death the 16-year-old boy who called 911 twice pleading for help but died without it.

Then, the grieving family stormed out after one of them said Young "crossed the line."

Young said in his closing remarks: "One the day you lost your son, it seems to me everything that could possibly go wrong went wrong. "I don't know that any level of finger-pointing or witch-hunting is going to change that."

Then, a few minutes later, he added: "I suspect that there will be attempts to do what the law allows to be done to try to, in some way, to make up for what happened with you. But there's no amount of money that's going to make you happy. There's no amount of..."

Kyle's father, Ron Plush, called out: "This isn't about money!"

He wiped tears off his face.

Young kept talking "I believe that there's no amount of blame that's going to make the situation better. So I think at the end -"

Kyle's uncle jumped up and yelled: "You know what, stop this right here. This is the most insensitive thing I've ever heard! You guys were doing wonderful til this guy started talking. I'm tired. You've crossed the line! You have crossed the line."

Kyle's father, uncle and two other relatives stalked out.

The exchange visibly shook council members.

Councilmember Wendell Young should offer his resignation from the City Council today. His remarks were hurtful, inappropriate and embarrassed the city we all love. For the good of the community he cares about, Mr. Young should resign. Immediately. — Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) April 18, 2018

Young, a Democrat, laughed upon hearing Hamilton County GOP Chairman Alex Triantafilou is calling for him to resign.

“That’s a real shocker,” Young wryly said. “I am really surprised that he would want me to resign.”

