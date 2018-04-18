Panel dismisses 1 charge in conduct case of Patrick DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A three-judge panel in Ohio has thrown out a disciplinary charge that alleged state Supreme Court Justice Patrick DeWine used his position to get his son a summer job.

The judges appointed by a special disciplinary counsel unanimously dismissed the charge Monday. The Columbus Dispatch reports DeWine still faces disciplinary charges for failing to recuse himself from hearing cases involving his father, Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Patrick DeWine had denied any wrongdoing.

The Republican justice says he solicited advice from the Supreme Court's ethics expert and another lawyer who advised him he didn't need to disqualify himself from hearing cases involving his father.

Mike DeWine is opposing Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor for the Republican nomination for governor in the May 8 primary.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

