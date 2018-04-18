Steel stacks implosion causes loud 'boom' heard across state lines

The implosion of two 400 foot steel stacks at the AEP Power Plant in Lawrenceburg, Ind. could be heard across state lines Wednesday

The implosion of two steel stacks in Lawrenceburg, Ind. were loud enough to be heard across state lines and had some concerned.

Lawrenceburg Fire Chief confirmed that the two 400 foot stacks were part of the AEP Power Plant that were imploded Wednesday morning.

FOX19 received multiple calls of concern over the loud, booming noise that came from the implosion.

Officials say the coal plant was decommissioned several years ago and the site is being redeveloped.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.