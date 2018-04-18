Lucky teen takes Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan to prom

Why take your significant other to prom when you can take a celebrity?

(RNN) – Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan couldn’t say no to a lucky Philadelphia teen who asked him to prom.

Audeva, also known as Mrs. Chance & B. Jordan on Twitter, received her wish and smiled from ear to ear standing next to a sharply dressed Jordan. But it wasn't exactly Jordan posing with her, but a cardboard cutout of the actor.

The teen, a student at St. Hubert’s Catholic High School for Girls in Philadelphia lifted, carried and supported her date throughout the evening.

“After not being able to get a prom date from procrastinating and waiting till the last minute, i spent 3 hours making my sexy prom date,” Dee said in a tweet.

After not being able to get a prom date from procrastinating and waiting til the last minute, i spent 3 hours making my sexy prom date. I got on @TheShadeRoomm but now i need to MEET my man @michaelb4jordan @TheEllenShow pls help. RT FOR #GetDeetoMBJ pic.twitter.com/9y7Kt4MwsJ — Mrs. Chance & B. Jordan (@uhdeevuh) April 17, 2018

In the tweet, she also enlisted the help of Ellen Degeneres and The ShadeRoom for a chance to meet Jordan in person. Who knows, maybe her wish will be granted.

For all we know, she had a blast at prom. There were certainly no complaints from her cardboard date.

