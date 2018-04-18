Fire officials puzzled after woman brings in pet raccoon high from marijuana consumption

Fire officials said the raccoon met all of the symptoms of someone who has been exposed to marijuana. (Source: TWITTER)

(RNN) - An Indiana woman learned that keeping a raccoon as a pet may not be the best idea.

The trash pandas are known to eat just about any and everything they can get their paws on, and in this case, that includes marijuana.

Instead of contacting the nearest veterinarian, the woman frantically woke Wayne Township firefighters up in the middle of the night, by ringing the doorbell repeatedly at 2 a.m.

"As many times as the doorbell on the firehouse was pushed, the firefighters were quite certain that something bad was going on outside," Fire Capt. Mike Pruitt told WTHR.

The woman was hysterical when she told the firemen that she needed help ... for her pet raccoon.

She told them the raccoon had consumed a large amount of pot.

Story of the day! Our FF’s at Station 82 were awakened at 2 am last week to a person seeking treatment for her pet Raccoon. What was his illness you ask? The raccoon had smoked too much weed. Yes! It happened! As much as we love animals, there wasn’t much they could do. pic.twitter.com/lypHvrBZSJ — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) April 16, 2018

After noticing that the animal was lethargic, and indeed suffering from common effects from marijuana exposure, officials said they told the woman there was little they could do and to let the high wear off, WTHR reported.

