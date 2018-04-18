Butterfly thief wanted by Cincinnati police - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Butterfly thief wanted by Cincinnati police

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police are searching for a butterfly thief. 

Police say they're investigating the theft that took place Sunday at the Krohn Conservatory on Eden Park Drive.

They say a woman stole a rare Blue Morpho African Butterfly.

Police have not said how the woman was able to take off with the butterfly.

Anyone with information is asked to call crimestoppers.

