Ohio inmate hospitalized following assault on prison guard

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) - Officials say an Ohio inmate has been hospitalized in life-threatening condition following an assault on a prison guard.

Ross County Prosecutor Matt Schmidt says the inmate tried to hang himself in a cell at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville on Sunday after last week's attack.

Schmidt tells The Chillicothe Gazette that inmate Byron Goodrich is on life support at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The prosecutor says the inmate broke a correctional officer's nose and wrist.

Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said the inmate was transferred to the Lucasville prison after an April 12 incident at Ross Correctional Institution.

The 30-year-old Goodrich was sentenced in February in Muskingum County to 35 years in prison on charges that included felonious assault and kidnapping.

Information from: Chillicothe Gazette, http://www.chillicothegazette.com

