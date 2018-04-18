Memorial services set for Barbara Bush; funeral Saturday

Former president George W. Bush issued a statement saying "our family will miss her dearly" on the passing of his mother, Barbara Bush, on Tuesday.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is saying he did not fire James Comey as FBI director because of the Russia investigation.Full Story >
CIA Director Mike Pompeo's nomination for secretary of state has so divided the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that it might send his nomination to the full Senate without a favorable recommendation.Full Story >
CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un, a highly unusual, secret visit undertaken as the enemy nations prepare for a meeting.Full Story >
