Memorial services set for Barbara Bush; funeral Saturday

The funeral for the former first lady is scheduled for Saturday in Houston.

(RNN) – Former first lady Barbara Bush died this week at the age of 92.

Memorial services are scheduled starting Wednesday, ahead of her funeral this weekend.

Visitation:

Her body will be at the Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in Houston for private visitation Wednesday and Thursday.

Public visitation:

Members of the public can pay their respects Friday as Barbara Bush lay in repose between noon and midnight at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.

Funeral:

The service is Saturday at 11 a.m., also at St. Martin’s. It’s by invitation only. The church seats 1,500 people.

Funeral procession:

The procession will travel from Houston to College Station and proceed to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

Burial:

A private ceremony will be held on the grounds of the library.

Attending:

Several former presidents and first ladies, as well as other dignitaries, are expected to attend.  The White House said first lady Melania Trump will be there.

Survived by:

In addition to the former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, Barbara Bush is survived by her brother, Scott Pierce, and by children Jeb Bush, Neil Bush, Marvin Bush and Dorothy Bush Koch, as well as 17 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Memorial fund:

Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved

