Website glitch postpones state testing for Ohio students

Some Ohio schools were forced to cancel standardized testing after the state’s website experienced issues Wednesday.

The mandated test system known as ‘AIR’ had problems with the login system, according to Ohio Department of Education.

Mason Schools and Cincinnati Public Schools called off testing after some students were unable to access the AIR system around 9:30 a.m.

“We are actively working to resolve this issue. A portal announcement will be made once this has been fixed and the assessments are available. Students actively testing are not impacted by this issue,” the Department of Education posted online.

AIR is Ohio’s vendor for online standardized testing.

It’s not clear when the schools will make up the missed tests.

"We are working with ODE to understand the extent of the issue, and will soon have guidance from ODE when they expect testing to be up and running again, and what the make-up testing schedule will be," said Lauren Worley, CPS spokesperson.

