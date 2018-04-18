Ohio murder suspect arrested in rural Nevada town on I-80

CARLIN, Nev. (AP) - A suspect in an Ohio murder has been arrested in northeast Nevada after threatening to kill himself during a traffic stop in a small town along Interstate 80.

Carlin Police Chief Dennis Fobes says 46-year-old Matthew Dempsey of Paulding, Ohio is being held in the Elko County Jail awaiting extradition.

He's wanted as a suspect in the killing of his 47-year-old girlfriend, Gina Mann. Her body was found Sunday in the garage at a home where they lived in Briceton, Ohio.

Fobes told the Elko Daily Free Press an officer tried to stop Dempsey Tuesday for making an illegal turn, but he continued driving and pointed a rifle at his head before he was persuaded to surrender. He says Dempsey told police he planned to commit suicide in the California Redwoods.

It's not clear if he has a lawyer.

