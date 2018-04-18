Mumps outbreak reported at UC

The University of Cincinnati is warning students, faculty, and staff members about an outbreak of the mumps.

Executive Director of University Health Services Kim L. Miller posted a letter to all UC students, faculty, and staff Tuesday.

Miller says two cases have been confirmed so far and one case is suspected on UC's West Campus in the last two weeks.

Most people have received the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, also known as MMR, the university says, but some vaccinated people can still get the mumps.

UC says they are working with the Cincinnati Health Department to implement practices to manage the current cases and prevent the spread of infection.

Symptoms of the mumps according to UC may include fever, headache, fatigue, and swollen, tender salivary glands under the ears, jaw, or cheeks.

UC also says symptoms usually appear about two to four weeks after exposure and those infected recover after a few weeks.

Miller's letter says mumps spread like other viruses through saliva or mucous from the mouth, nose, or throat. That means coughing, sneezing, sharing cups, intimate contact, and touching surfaces with unwashed hands can all spread the infection.

UC posted a fact sheet for anyone with questions about the mumps on the University Health Services website.

To All UC Students, Faculty and Staff:



Two cases of mumps have been confirmed and one case suspected on UC’s West Campus in the last two weeks. While most people have been immunized with two doses of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine, nationally thousands of mumps cases occur every year and some vaccinated people still develop mumps. UC is working with the Cincinnati Health Department to implement practices to manage the current cases and prevent the spread of infection.



A fact sheet regarding mumps is below. Please read it carefully and review your immunization records. Confirm that you received at least two doses of MMR after your first birthday. If you did not, we recommend you get vaccinated as soon as possible. People born before 1956 are considered naturally immune and do not require vaccination.



Symptoms of mumps may include fever, headache, fatigue and swollen, tender salivary glands under the ears or jaw and on the cheeks. Symptoms typically appear two to four weeks after exposure. Most people with mumps make a full recovery after a few weeks. Return to school is allowed after five days of isolation.



Mumps is spread like other viruses — via saliva or mucous from the mouth, nose or throat. An infected person can transmit the infection by coughing, sneezing, sharing items such as cups or beverages, intimate contact or by touching surfaces with unwashed hands. Keeping hands clean is one of the most important steps you can take to prevent spreading illness.



If you develop a fever and swelling at the cheeks, please contact your physician to make an appointment as soon as possible. Students should call University Health Services at 513-556-2564. Faculty and staff should call UC Employee Health at Holmes, 513-584-4457. When you arrive, please indicate your concern for mumps and ask for a mask.



We will keep the campus updated as new information or new recommendations become available. Thank you for your cooperation.



Kim L. Miller, MD

Executive Director, University Health Services

Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of Family and Community Medicine

University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

