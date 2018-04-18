Zimbabwe fires thousands of nurses on strike

The country's vice president fired more than 15,000 nurses who went on strike. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Zimbabwe fired thousands of nurses who led a strike demanding better wages.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who supervises the country's social services fired more than 15,000 healthcare workers Tuesday.

Chiwenga said the government regarded the strikes as a “lack of remorse” and “politically motivated.”

“Accordingly, government has decided, in the interest of patients and of saving lives, to discharge all the striking nurses with immediate effect,” Chiwenga said in a statement.

He said the government would recall all retired nurses back to work.

The strike came after the government increased the wages of doctors following a their month-long strike.

More than 90 percent of the country's budget is spent on government wages, according to The Guardian.

Public school teachers have also threatened to go on strike.

Chiwenga led the military takeover of Zimbabwe from ex-president Robert Mugabe who ruled the country for more than 50 years.

