LIVE: Cincinnati city council meeting

It's a busy day at city hall. Wednesday's session.

Cincinnati City Council will again discuss the investigation into Kyle Plush's death at a meeting Wednesday.

Councilmember Wendell Young is also expected to apologize for remarks that offended the late teen's family during Tuesday's meeting.

Councilmembers could also address a string of secret text messages about the mayor and city manager that were just made public Wednesday.

