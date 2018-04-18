LIVE: Cincinnati city council meeting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

LIVE: Cincinnati city council meeting

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Source: WXIX) (Source: WXIX)

It's a busy day at city hall. Click here to watch live video of Wednesday's session. 

Cincinnati City Council will again discuss the investigation into Kyle Plush's death at a meeting Wednesday.

Councilmember Wendell Young is also expected to apologize for remarks that offended the late teen's family during Tuesday's meeting. 

Councilmembers could also address a string of secret text messages about the mayor and city manager that were just made public Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly