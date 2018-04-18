Bug in online system puts school testing on pause

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Standardized testing has been placed on hold at some Ohio schools over login issues with the online system.

A spokeswoman with the state Department of Education says officials learned Wednesday morning of an issue with American Institutes for Research, the vendor that distributes the tests.

School district officials received emails around 9:30 a.m. saying there were problems for students logging in to take the tests and that students currently taking tests weren't affected.

AIR has issued an apology and says the company is working to resolve the problem.

A Columbus City Schools spokesperson says this was the first time they had experienced a problem of this kind with the state system.

It is unclear how many schools were affected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.