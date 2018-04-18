Condemned Northern California house sells for $1.23 million

Authorities in Northern Kentucky are looking for two people they said stole a car in Covington.Full Story >
Authorities in Northern Kentucky are looking for two people they said stole a car in Covington.Full Story >
A former Miami University student remains in prison after sexually assaulting a woman and capturing it on video. The woman is now sharing her story in an effort to encourage other women to speak out.Full Story >
A former Miami University student remains in prison after sexually assaulting a woman and capturing it on video. The woman is now sharing her story in an effort to encourage other women to speak out.Full Story >
A man convicted of rape has been working at a K-12 school in Price Hill and getting paid under the table, according to prosecutors.Full Story >
A man convicted of rape has been working at a K-12 school in Price Hill and getting paid under the table, according to prosecutors.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for a butterfly thief.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for a butterfly thief.Full Story >
Text messages exchanged among five members of Cincinnati City Council expose some starting revelations.Full Story >
Text messages exchanged among five members of Cincinnati City Council expose some starting revelations.Full Story >
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachFull Story >
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachFull Story >
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92Full Story >
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesFull Story >
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesFull Story >
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveFull Story >
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveFull Story >
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsFull Story >
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsFull Story >
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programFull Story >
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programFull Story >
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsFull Story >
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsFull Story >
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsFull Story >
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsFull Story >
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaFull Story >
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaFull Story >