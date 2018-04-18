Starbucks incident highlights perils of shopping while black

Diante Yarber was shot upwards of two-dozen times, according to the family's attorney, after officers approached him and three others sitting in a car in a Walmart parking lot.Full Story >
How could Starbucks, which once urged its employees to start conversations about race with customers, now be under fire for its treatment of black people?Full Story >
The handcuffed arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks served as a fresh reminder of the perils of "retail racism" that African-Americans and minorities encounter on a regular basis.Full Story >
The video of the plain clothes police detective drawing a gun on the motorcyclist launched an internal investigation.Full Story >
Sacramento police have released 54 new video and audio clips related to the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark in March, which became the latest flashpoint in a national conversation about police shootings of young black men.Full Story >
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.Full Story >
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachFull Story >
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesFull Story >
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveFull Story >
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsFull Story >
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programFull Story >
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsFull Story >
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsFull Story >
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaFull Story >
