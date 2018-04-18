Thousands of Publix eggs added to recall due to salmonella risk

Twenty-two illnesses have been reported. Salmonella’s symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – More than 200,000 eggs are being added to a massive egg recall due to potential salmonella contamination.

The new batch of potentially contaminated eggs are from Cal-Maine Foods, according to the FDA. Some of those are sold in Publix.

The Publix eggs that have been affected are extra large in size and sold in packs of 18. The lot numbers are P1359D 049A and P1359D 048A and are labeled to be best by April 2 or April 3.

On Saturday, the FDA announced Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 200 million eggs because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

Those affected eggs originated from Hyde County, NC and were distributed to New York, Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

They have the plant number P-1065 with the date range of 011 through 102 on the carton.

Twenty-two illnesses have been reported. Salmonella’s symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

It is particularly dangerous for young children and frail or elderly people.

For a list of affected brands, please click here.

Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.

Consumers with questions should call (855) 215-5730 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

