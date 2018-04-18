Officer in Kentucky shoots driver during police chase

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a law enforcement officer shot a suspect after an attempted traffic stop led to a chase.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Nick Hale tells news outlets the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday morning to a report of a suspicious vehicle, but the car wouldn't pull over. Burkesville police and Kentucky State Police joined in the chase, which ended when the suspect crashed into the deputy's vehicle.

An officer's weapon was fired during the pursuit, but authorities haven't identified exactly when the shot was fired or which department the officer was with.

The wounded suspect wasn't immediately identified and was listed in critical condition.

A female passenger wasn't injured and was arrested on outstanding warrants.

No officers were injured.

