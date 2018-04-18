Miss America pageant gets funding to stay in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey officials have approved $4.3 million in state subsidies to keep the 2019 Miss America pageant in Atlantic City.
The state Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the funding Tuesday after months of uncertainty over the pageant's future.
The Press of Atlantic City reports that the pageant's contract was under scrutiny after emails surfaced showing the Miss America CEO disparaging the appearance and intellect of former pageant winners.
Sam Haskell resigned as CEO in December 2017, along with other board members. The pageant is now led by former Fox News Channel anchor and 1998 Miss America Gretchen Carlson.
The chairman of the authority board of directors says officials were encouraged by the pageant's description of the 2019 competition as having a focus on women's empowerment.
