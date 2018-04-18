By the numbers: The Castro era

The National Assembly nominated Miguel Diaz-Canel (L) to replace Raúl Castro (R) as the head of the Cuban government. (Source: Ramon Espinosa/AP)

(RNN) – For the first time in 59 years, Cuba will have a leader not named Castro.

The island nation’s National Assembly nominated Miguel Diaz-Canel to replace Raúl Castro as the head of the Cuban government.

As the only candidate, he’s a near lock for the job.

Fidel Castro took the reins in Cuba after the 1959 communist revolution and held power until April 2011 when his health began to fail.

His brother Raúl Castro has been in charge the last seven years.

The world has changed a lot during the nearly six decades the brothers have held power.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers during the Castro era, from 1959 to 2018.

1 (one)

Fidel Castro’s ranking on the list of longest-ruling (non-royal) national leaders since 1900.

3

Number of U.S. TV networks in 1959.

12

Number of people who walked on the moon.

12

Number of U.S. presidents: Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford, James Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald J. Trump.

52

Number of years Fidel Castro led the Cuban government.

1991

The year the Cold War ended

$37 million

The U.S. box office for “Ben-Hur,” the top-grossing film in 1959.

$673 million

The U.S. box office for “Black Panther,” the top-grossing film in 2018 (so far).

????

Number of Cuba cigars smuggled to the United States.

