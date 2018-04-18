Southwest flight lands after striking bird - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Southwest flight lands after striking bird

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight had a scare Wednesday when their plane had to land after hitting a bird. (Source: WKRN/CNN) Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight had a scare Wednesday when their plane had to land after hitting a bird. (Source: WKRN/CNN)

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN/CNN) – Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville had a scare early Wednesday, the day after an engine exploded on another Southwest plane and left a passenger dead.

Flight 577 took off from Nashville International Airport just after 5 a.m. It was forced to turn around minutes later after the plane struck a bird.

The aircraft will be taken out of service for inspection.

Seventy passengers were aboard. Southwest said they’re working to get passengers to their destination.

