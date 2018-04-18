Southwest flight lands after striking bird

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight had a scare Wednesday when their plane had to land after hitting a bird. (Source: WKRN/CNN)

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN/CNN) – Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville had a scare early Wednesday, the day after an engine exploded on another Southwest plane and left a passenger dead.

Flight 577 took off from Nashville International Airport just after 5 a.m. It was forced to turn around minutes later after the plane struck a bird.

The aircraft will be taken out of service for inspection.

Seventy passengers were aboard. Southwest said they’re working to get passengers to their destination.

Copyright 2018 WKRN via CNN. All rights reserved.