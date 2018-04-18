Kentucky city approves alcohol sales by 10-vote margin

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky town has narrowly approved alcohol sales within city limits in a special election.

The News-Enterprise reports that Hodgenville voters split 347- 337 on Tuesday's ballot. The town has more than 3,000 residents.

The initiative was spearheaded by Hodgenville City Councilwoman Lisa Reidner, who was motivated by the potential revenue, sales and taxes for the city. Reidner said residents were helping other towns when they traveled to purchase alcohol.

Per state law, she bore the cost of the election as the petitioner. She said the effort cost her $10,000, some of which was offset by donations.

Reidner's campaign overcame yard signs posted around town that said "Alcohol destroys lives." Retired police officer Dustin Toler said he'd been to the scene of too many DUIs.

Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com

