Delta flight lands after engine catches fire

A Delta flight bound for London made an emergency landing Wednesday.

ATLANTA (CNN) – A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing in Atlanta after one of its engines caught on fire.

The plane left Atlanta Wednesday afternoon bound for Heathrow Airport in London. It returned to the airport when the crew reported an engine problem.

Fire crews met the aircraft on the runway and extinguished flames on the engine.

The plane was then towed into a gate and all the passengers got off safely. Delta put passengers on another flight to London.

No one was hurt in the incident and the FAA is investigating.

