Delta flight lands after engine catches fire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Delta flight lands after engine catches fire

Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday. (Source: CNN/@EgasPaul/Twitter) Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday. (Source: CNN/@EgasPaul/Twitter)

ATLANTA (CNN) – A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing in Atlanta after one of its engines caught on fire.

The plane left Atlanta Wednesday afternoon bound for Heathrow Airport in London. It returned to the airport when the crew reported an engine problem.

Fire crews met the aircraft on the runway and extinguished flames on the engine.

The plane was then towed into a gate and all the passengers got off safely. Delta put passengers on another flight to London.

No one was hurt in the incident and the FAA is investigating.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Travel newsTravel & vacation newsMore>>

  • Delta flight lands after engine catches fire

    Delta flight lands after engine catches fire

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-04-19 01:27:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-04-19 01:43:18 GMT
    Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday. (Source: CNN/@EgasPaul/Twitter)Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday. (Source: CNN/@EgasPaul/Twitter)
    Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday. (Source: CNN/@EgasPaul/Twitter)Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday. (Source: CNN/@EgasPaul/Twitter)

    Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday.

    Full Story >

    Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday.

    Full Story >

  • Southwest flight lands after striking bird

    Southwest flight lands after striking bird

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-04-18 22:03:27 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-04-18 22:22:10 GMT
    Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight had a scare Wednesday when their plane had to land after hitting a bird. (Source: WKRN/CNN)Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight had a scare Wednesday when their plane had to land after hitting a bird. (Source: WKRN/CNN)

    Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight had a scare Wednesday, the day after an engine exploded on another Southwest plane and left a passenger dead.

    Full Story >

    Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight had a scare Wednesday, the day after an engine exploded on another Southwest plane and left a passenger dead.

    Full Story >

  • Waze causing LA traffic headaches, city council member says

    Waze causing LA traffic headaches, city council member says

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-04-17 23:51:12 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:46:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, file). FILE--In this file photo taken March 27, 2017, the Waze application is displayed on a smartphone in San Francisco. A Los Angeles councilman is asking the city to consider legal action against Waze over complaints that the...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, file). FILE--In this file photo taken March 27, 2017, the Waze application is displayed on a smartphone in San Francisco. A Los Angeles councilman is asking the city to consider legal action against Waze over complaints that the...
    A Los Angeles councilman is asking the city to consider legal action against Waze over complaints that the navigation app is recklessly guiding motorists off thoroughfares and into residential neighborhoods in...Full Story >
    A Los Angeles councilman is asking the city to consider legal action against Waze over complaints that the navigation app is recklessly guiding motorists off thoroughfares and into residential neighborhoods in search of shorter or quicker routes.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly