Special present for one of the last Blockbuster stores: Russell Crowe's jockstrap

According to John Oliver, there are three Blockbusters in Alaska. (Source: KTUU/CNN)

(KTUU/CNN) - Movie memorabilia from actor Russell Crowe could end up at a Blockbuster store in Alaska.

The HBO show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" apparently purchased Crowe's jock strap from the movie "Gladiator," his name chair from "American Gangster" (as well as Denzel Washington's), a vest from "Les Miserables," a hood from "Robin Hood," and a silk robe from "Cinderella Man," all previously worn by the actor.

His goal is to give them to one of the last remaining Blockbuster stores, in Anchorage.

Crowe recently auctioned the items off in the aftermath of his divorce.

Oliver said he thinks the memorabilia could help draw people to the store, and he gave the manager 48 hours to contact the show if he wants the items.

"Yeah, I'd love to, you know, hear from him and say, ‘Hey yeah, we got the stuff and we'd love to mail it to you.’ It's like ‘Great!’” said the store’s manager, Kevin Daymude. “Now, I just gotta find the room for it if it does come in.”

WARNING: Video contains profanity:

He said if the memorabilia arrives, it will get a prime spot at the front of the store.

"Oh it's gotta be up front, it's gotta be up front and center, come on, right next to Yoda."

The manager said he has sent messages over social media to contact HBO. He has also left messages with their front office.

He said he'd love to hear HBO say the memorabilia is on its way.

