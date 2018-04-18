Cardi B admires FDR's money moves; Bernie Sanders agrees

Recording artist Cardi B performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 20167at Barclays Center on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

(RNN) - Don't let the bloody shoes fool you. Rapper Cardi B is a student of history and has caught the attention of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

She sat down for an interview with GQ on April 9 and confessed her love for history, politics and presidents, particularly President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

"First of all, he helped us get over the (Great) Depression, all while he was in a wheelchair. Like, this man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great—make America great again for real. He's the real 'Make America Great Again,' because if it wasn't for him, old people wouldn't even get Social Security," Cardi B explained.

Social Security Works, a nonprofit organization, tweeted a graphic highlighting the rapper's support for social security. That tweet caught Sanders' eye.

Sanders retweeted it with a comment saying, "Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve."

A few hours later, Sanders tweeted a video thanking Cardi B for bringing attention to the issue.

Thanks to @iamcardib for calling attention to the importance of Social Security. pic.twitter.com/bJdt9Oxzzf — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

In the GQ interview, Cardi B went on to demonstrate her admiration for former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

"I would say she was almost like Michelle Obama. She was such a good humanitarian and we both got the same birthday, October 11," Cardi B said.

