Toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mother

Authorities in Northern Kentucky are looking for two people they said stole a car in Covington.Full Story >
A former Miami University student remains in prison after sexually assaulting a woman and capturing it on video. The woman is now sharing her story in an effort to encourage other women to speak out.Full Story >
A man convicted of rape has been working at a K-12 school in Price Hill and getting paid under the table, according to prosecutors.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for a butterfly thief.Full Story >
Text messages exchanged among five members of Cincinnati City Council expose some starting revelations.Full Story >
