Police looking for 2 suspects who stole a car in Convington

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Authorities in Northern Kentucky are looking for two people they said stole a car in Covington.

Dispatchers said the suspects could be in the area of Madison Road and Gribble Drive in Kenton County.

Residents in that area were told to stay indoors and lock all doors by a message from police.

