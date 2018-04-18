Democrats lay out health care plans in televised debate

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Three Democrats competing for a chance to flip a Kentucky congressional seat found common ground on policy issues. But their televised debate turned testy when one candidate brought up a rival's status as a newcomer to the district.

The hour-long debate Wednesday night featuring 6th District candidates Jim Gray, Amy McGrath and Reggie Thomas included their plans to expand health care coverage and curb gun violence.

But it turned personal when Thomas brought up that McGrath moved to the district last year.

Thomas told McGrath that he has heard some voters refer to her as a "carpet-bagger." McGrath deflected the attack by citing her military career as a former fighter pilot as the reason she's not a long-standing district resident.

The Democrats are running for the central Kentucky seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.

