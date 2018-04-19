Man accused of cyberstalking Ohio sheriff now wants trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has asked a judge for permission to withdraw his guilty plea to a charge of harassing a county sheriff in the state for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites.
A criminal affidavit filed last year said the harassment began in 1999 when Columbus resident William Young was arrested by Russell Martin, then a Delaware County officer and now the county sheriff.
Young pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to a charge of cyberstalking. He's set for sentencing May 1 where he faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Young's attorney, Andrew Sanderson, said in a Wednesday filing Young now wants a trial. Sanderson says Young was surprised to learn he was facing a maximum five years even after pleading guilty.
