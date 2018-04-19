Trump OKs disaster declaration for 18 Ohio counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for 18 Ohio counties hit by severe storms, flooding and landslides in February.
The declaration announced Tuesday in a White House statement provides federal funds on a cost-sharing basis to state and local governments and to some nonprofit groups for emergency work and for repairs or replacement of facilities damaged by the storms.
The eligible counties are mostly in eastern and southern Ohio and include Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Columbiana, Gallia, Hamilton, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties.
The Trump administration says more help could be provided if requested by the state.
