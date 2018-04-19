Substitute teacher saves teens from sex offender - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Substitute teacher saves teens from sex offender

Jonathan Hartgrove, 36, reportedly told two teenagers he didn’t have a problem having sex with juveniles, as long as it was “consensual.” (Source: WTVD/CNN) Jonathan Hartgrove, 36, reportedly told two teenagers he didn’t have a problem having sex with juveniles, as long as it was “consensual.” (Source: WTVD/CNN)

APEX, NC (WTVD/CNN) – After police arrested a sex offender because a substitute teacher reported he was talking to two teenage girls about sex, the teacher is being called a hero for stepping up when she saw something wrong.

Police presented substitute teacher Karen Donaldson with a special citizen recognition coin Wednesday for helping police catch a sex offender.

Donaldson was at the park with her grandson April 2 when she overheard a man, later identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Hartgrove, talking to two teenagers about sex.

The teenagers told police Hartgrove was talking to them about domestic violence with his partner, having sex with multiple people and infidelity.

He also reportedly said he did not have a problem having sex with juveniles, as long as it was “consensual.”

Donaldson reported the incident to police, who arrested Hartgrove. They also discovered the man was on the sex offender registry.

"I have no doubt what the man's intentions were, and it was to prey upon – sexually – these girls,” Donaldson said.

Police are encouraging others to follow Donaldson’s example and to call authorities if something seems wrong.

"The simple act of seeing something, recognizing it was a potential public safety problem and doing something about it by calling the police made a huge difference in the safety of these girls,” Chief John Letteney said.

Donaldson has been using the incident as a teaching moment, so her students will do the right thing.

"It made me reflect on myself and how I would react. If a situation were to come to me like that, I think I would want to be involved,” said 10th grader Gabi Gonzalez.

Hartgrove was charged with being a sex offender on child premises, violating probation and possession of drug paraphernalia, including needles.

The search warrant states Hartgrove admitted to police he would go to the skate park to film people for his YouTube channel.

According to online records, Hartgrove was convicted in late 2014 of “third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.” Such charges are usually connected to child porn.

