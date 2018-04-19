Substitute teacher saves teens from sex offender

The pilots of the flight with 149 people aboard took it into a rapid descent Tuesday and made an emergency landing, as oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and passengers said their prayers and braced for impact.Full Story >
The pilots of the flight with 149 people aboard took it into a rapid descent Tuesday and made an emergency landing, as oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and passengers said their prayers and braced for impact.Full Story >
Slide Fire, the maker of bump stock devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to shoot continuously, is shutting down its business.Full Story >
Slide Fire, the maker of bump stock devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to shoot continuously, is shutting down its business.Full Story >
The man reportedly told two teenagers he didn’t have a problem having sex with juveniles, as long as it was “consensual.”Full Story >
The man reportedly told two teenagers he didn’t have a problem having sex with juveniles, as long as it was “consensual.”Full Story >
The White House had been struggling to explain remarks that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria's chemical weapons program on Monday amid reports that Trump put the brakes on the new sanctions.Full Story >
The White House had been struggling to explain remarks that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria's chemical weapons program on Monday amid reports that Trump put the brakes on the new sanctions.Full Story >
Shortly after America learned of the death of former first lady Barbara Bush on Tuesday, English professor Randa Jarrar used her verified Twitter account to share her views on Mrs. Bush.Full Story >
Shortly after America learned of the death of former first lady Barbara Bush on Tuesday, English professor Randa Jarrar used her verified Twitter account to share her views on Mrs. Bush.Full Story >