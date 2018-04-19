Ohio man faces murder charge in death of toddler niece

CINCINNATI (AP) - A 19-year-old Ohio man has been charged with aggravated murder for allegedly striking and killing his 15-month-old niece.

Recardo Woods, of Cincinnati, was indicted Tuesday by a Hamilton County grand jury. He also faces murder, felonious assault and endangering children charges in the death of Kassidy Smith and for injuries to her 4-month-old sister, Korri.

He's being held on a $500,000 bond. His attorney didn't return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Police have said Woods struck the girls while caring for them April 6. Both were hospitalized. Kassidy died April 9 after being removed from life support.

The girls' mother, Danielle Stallworth, told WLWT-TV that Woods babysat the girls while she attended a funeral. Stallworth says Kassidy died of a severe brain injury and Korri remains hospitalized with a brain bleed.

