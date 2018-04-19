New sentencing date for man who tried to help Islamic State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal judge has rescheduled sentencing for an Ohio man convicted of trying to help the Islamic State group.
U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus on Wednesday in Columbus rescheduled Aaron Daniels sentencing from April 26 to May 24.
Daniels pleaded guilty last July to a charge accusing him of attempting to travel to Libya to join the group.
Authorities say Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant that he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.
The 21-year-old Daniels expressed remorse last year for his actions.
Daniels faces up to 20 years in prison.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities in Northern Kentucky are looking for two people they said stole a car in Covington.Full Story >
Authorities in Northern Kentucky are looking for two people they said stole a car in Covington.Full Story >
A former Miami University student remains in prison after sexually assaulting a woman and capturing it on video. The woman is now sharing her story in an effort to encourage other women to speak out.Full Story >
A former Miami University student remains in prison after sexually assaulting a woman and capturing it on video. The woman is now sharing her story in an effort to encourage other women to speak out.Full Story >
A man convicted of rape has been working at a K-12 school in Price Hill and getting paid under the table, according to prosecutors.Full Story >
A man convicted of rape has been working at a K-12 school in Price Hill and getting paid under the table, according to prosecutors.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for a butterfly thief.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for a butterfly thief.Full Story >
Text messages exchanged among five members of Cincinnati City Council expose some starting revelations.Full Story >
Text messages exchanged among five members of Cincinnati City Council expose some starting revelations.Full Story >