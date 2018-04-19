Teacher uprisings harness social media in fight for funding

By MELISSA DANIELS
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) - The public education uprisings that began in West Virginia and spread to Arizona, Oklahoma and Kentucky share similar origin stories.
Teachers in the Republican-dominant states are organizing Facebook groups and getting hashtags like #RedforEd trending on Twitter as they demand higher pay.
Social media experts say that organizers are often required to use such tools but that they should couple them with marches and demonstration out in public if they want their message to be effective.
Teachers in Oklahoma, Kentucky and West Virginia have held strikes, walk-outs or sick-outs to emphasize their demands. Arizona teachers are voting on whether to walk out this week.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
