Spokeswoman: Mayor cell phone drops in hot tub amid attempt to oust city manager

City Manager Harry Black and Mayor John Cranley at a press conference earlier this year (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley dropped his cell phone in a hot tub while he was at a gym last month, losing all text messages on the device including ones related to his attempts to push out City Manager Harry Black, a spokeswoman for the mayor said Wednesday.

The disclosure came weeks after FOX19 NOW and other media put in requests for the messages and just hours after the city released copies of ones exchanged by a majority of City Council in a secret communication chain, ones that show their plan to oppose the mayor and support Black at all costs.

The text messages of P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Chris Seelbach, Wendell Young and Greg Landsman-were released to FOX19 NOW and other media after a lawyer who recently sued them over alleged Open Meeting Act violations demanded them.

That lawyer, Brian Shrive, FOX19 NOW and other media are continuing to seek the mayor's text messages, and Black's.

Council texts: Harry Black urged to seek counseling, mayor 'flat out lied'

The text messages are required to be kept as a public record by the city, state law shows.

It's not clear yet if the city can retrieve Cranley's text messages from his cell phone provider to comply with public records requests for them from FOX19 NOW, other media and the attorney.

The law mandates a $1,000 penalty per record, plus attorneys fees, if such documents are destroyed, even by accident.

It's also not clear yet when we might see Black's text messages - or ones we have asked for more than a month ago from the police chief, assistant chiefs and a police captain.

Meanwhile, some council members are skeptical of the mayor's cell phone in the hot tub claim.

"Who believes that? LOL," Wendell Young responded.

Others aren't touching it.

"No comment," said Councilwoman Amy Murray. "I have nothing to add to it."

