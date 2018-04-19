Distracted driving simulator at Xavier University

AT&T brings its driving simulator to Xavier University Thursday with the hope of educating students on the dangers of drivers not paying attention behind the wheel.
The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AT&T reports that 9 out of 10 drivers admit to using their smartphones behind the wheel and it's not only texting, the campaign now includes; checking email, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram feeds.
The telecommunications and media company is hosting the event today at Xavier's Fenwick Hall to show students the dangers of distracted driving through a virtual reality experience. Students will get to step behind the wheel in a 3D simulator that brings the driver face-to-face with real-life dangers.
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration 9 people are killed every day by due to distracted driving in the United States and 1,000 people are injured daily.
In 2015, 3,477 deaths were blamed on distracted driving and more than 391,000 injuries on U.S. roads.
AT&T is partnering with Xavier Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Hamilton County Safe Communities for the "AT&T It Can Wait" experience. The goal is to send the message that distracted driving is never OK.
Happening today: @ATT is partnering with @XavierUniv to host a distracted driving event on campus that aims to educate students on the dangers. Details on @FOX19 Now. #ItCanWait pic.twitter.com/mQrRjJuHPP— Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) April 19, 2018
