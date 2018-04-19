WATCH: Officer dodges fireball as house explodes - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

WATCH: Officer dodges fireball as house explodes

Authorities say a driver who crashed into the house ruptured a gas line, causing the explosion.

HURST, TX (CNN) – Five people, including two police officers, suffered injuries when a home exploded right after officers reached the scene.

Police released dashcam video of a devastating home explosion in Hurst, TX, that happened April 7.

The officers were responding to the scene of a car crash, in which a driver hit a house after his brakes failed.

In the video, a police officer parks his car, steps out and begins walking toward the home.

Seconds later, the home explodes, sending debris flying and the officer scrambling for cover.

Authorities say the driver who crashed into the house ruptured a gas line. Gas apparently built up in the home then ignited and exploded.

Three people inside the home were injured, one of them critically, but they are expected to recover. Two officers suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested the driver, who was not hurt, on a charge of not having a driver’s license.

Copyright 2018 Hurst Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.

