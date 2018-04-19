P&G buys Merck health brands for $4.2B

Procter & Gamble Co. announced Thursday it will acquire the consumer-health business from Germany's Merck KGaA for $4.2 billion.

The acquisition will enable P&G to expand its successful consumer health care business by adding a fast-growing portfolio of differentiated, physician-supported brands across a broad geographic footprint, the company said in a prepared statement on its website.

The move also will P&G with strong health care commercial and supply capabilities, deep technical mastery and proven consumer health care leadership that will complement the company's existing consumer Health Care capabilities and brands such as Vicks, Metamucil, Pepto-Bismol, Crest and Oral-B.

“We like the steady, broad-based growth of the OTC Health Care market and are pleased to add the Consumer Health portfolio and people of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to the P&G family,” said Board Chairman David Taylor, who also is president and chief executive officer.

The deal will improve P&G’s OTC geographic scale, brand portfolio and category footprint in the vast majority of the world’s top 15 OTC markets, he said.

These brands provide great solutions in relieving muscle, joint and back pain, colds and headaches, as well as supporting physical activity and mobility, many of which are treatment areas not currently addressed in P&G’s portfolio.

“Over the past few years, our Health Care business has delivered consistent growth and strong shareholder value creation,“ said Steve Bishop, Group President, Global Health Care. “The Consumer Health business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, brings a strong set of brands, products and capabilities, and provides an attractive and complementary footprint to further fuel growth as we continue to grow our existing leading brands.”

