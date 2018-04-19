Scientists build robot that assembles IKEA chair - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Scientists build robot that assembles IKEA chair

(RNN) - Tired of putting IKEA chairs together? Well, this robot can help.

A robot developed by researchers at a Singapore university can assemble a chair autonomously.

Pham Quan Cuong, an assistant professor at the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, developed the robot, which uses 3D camera technology and two robotic arms to build chairs. The robot has the ability to plan its "error free" movements and pick furniture pieces using algorithms created by the scientists.

Researchers said the robot assembled a Stefan chair in 8 minutes, 55 seconds. 

The researchers said they want to further develop the robot.

“We are looking to integrate more artificial intelligence into this approach to make the robot more autonomous so it can learn the different steps of assembling a chair through human demonstration or by reading the instruction manual, or even from an image of the assembled product,” Cuong said.

