Reds fire manager Bryan Price

Bryan Price, left, speaks with bench coach Jim Riggleman in the dugout during the Reds’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Cincinnati Reds have fired manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins, the team announced Thursday morning.

Bench coach Jim Riggleman has been named interim manager.

Louisville manager Pat Kelly will be promoted to interim bench coach and Pensacola pitching coach Danny Darwin will join the staff as a pitching coach, a team official said.

The team is expected to search for a permanent replacement later this year.

Price, 55, was named manager after Dusty Baker's firing at the end of the 2013 season. The Reds were 279-387 under Price.

The firings come during the Reds' worst season start since 1931. They have lost at least 94 games in each of the last three seasons while finishing last in the NL Central.

“At this time, we felt a change needed to happen in order to begin the process of getting this team back on the right track. We realize it is early in the season but feel it is important to be proactive," said President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dick Williams. "In addition to these staff changes, we will continue to examine all aspects of Baseball Operations to ensure we are doing everything we can to improve."

Interim Manager Riggleman managed in all or parts of 12 Major League seasons with the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals. He led the 1998 Cubs team to the National League Wild Card game.

