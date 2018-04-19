Reds fire manager Bryan Price

Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price is photographed in the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday April 12, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

The Cincinnati Reds have fired manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins, the team announced Thursday morning.

Bench coach Jim Riggleman has been named interim manager.

Louisville manager Pat Kelly will be promoted to serve as interim bench coach and Pensacola pitching coach Danny Darwin will join the staff as a pitching coach, a team official said.

The team will search for a permanent manager replacement later this year.

The firings come during the Reds' worst season start since 1931.

“At this time, we felt a change needed to happen in order to begin the process of getting this team back on the right track. We realize it is early in the season but feel it is important to be proactive," said President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dick Williams. "In addition to these staff changes, we will continue to examine all aspects of Baseball Operations to ensure we are doing everything we can to improve."

Price, 55, had managed the Reds since 2014 after joining the team as a pitching coach in 2009.

Interim Manager Riggleman managed in all or parts of 12 Major League seasons with the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals. He led the 1998 Cubs team to the National League Wild Card game.

