Syracuse frat suspended for 'extremely racist, anti-semitic' videos

Syracuse students protested in front of the chancellor's house Wednesday, seeking accountability for students who participated in an offensive video. (Source: WSTM/CNN)

(RNN) - Syracuse University has suspended one of its fraternities after videos laden with offensive behavior were discovered online.

Members of the Syracuse chapter of Theta Tau, a professional engineering fraternity, produced videos that showed offensive behavior, including the use of racial and ethnic slurs and sexually explicit gestures, the college newspaper The Daily Orange reported.

In one six-minute video, a person was forced on his knees and repeats the oath, "I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for …" before repeating a number of racial slurs.

The videos, obtained by the Daily Orange, were posted to a secret Facebook group, "Tau of Theta Tau," by someone who was listed as a fraternity member.

The Daily Orange released one of the videos Wednesday on YouTube, a skit that shows racist and sexist acts.

Other videos showed people using more ethnic slurs, simulated sex acts and making fun of people with disabilities.

After an investigation determined that the fraternity was indeed involved in producing the offensive videos, the University’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities suspended the group, halting all activities.

"The conduct is deeply harmful and contrary to the values and community standards we expect of our students. There is absolutely no place at Syracuse University for behavior or language that degrades any individual or group’s race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender identity, disability or religious beliefs," said Kent Syverud, Syracuse University's chancellor.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the videos, working to identify the people involved and will take "additional legal and disciplinary action," Syverud said.

The news of the offensive activity prompted protests outside the chancellor's house, demanding the release of all videos and more accountability for those involved in the hate speech. Protesters accused the university of protecting the frat members.

Students on Twitter rallied under the hashtag #WheresTheVideoSU.

It has been proven again and again that Greek Life is toxic in so many ways yet our administration still goes out of their way to protect it and cover up wrongdoing #WheresTheVideoSU — kshan (@katr0city) April 19, 2018

I would appreciate if the Theta Tau video could be released as soon as possible. As a marginalized student on this campus I have the RIGHT to know what is going on and what and who I am about to fight for#wheresthevideoSU — Ursula Swiza (@USwiza) April 18, 2018

Not surprised to hear about Theta Tau's behavior. I went to their house once last year & never returned. Those men should be ashamed. I also believe it's the university's responsibility to release the video. By not showing it, SU is protecting these men. #WheresTheVideoSU — Marisa Frigoletto (@MarFrigoletto) April 18, 2018

The Daily Orange editorial board on Thursday condemned the chancellor for not being at a university meeting attended by students and faculty to address the offensive videos.

"The behavior depicted in the video isn’t an isolated incident. It’s the byproduct of a toxic Greek environment that breeds complicity in exchange for social validation," the editorial said.

