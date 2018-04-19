Third lawsuit filed over fake police officer in school

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A third lawsuit has been filed against an Ohio school district for allowing a man convicted of handcuffing and assaulting students as part of a fake "scared straight" program into elementary schools.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the mother of a Leggett Elementary School student filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, bringing the total amount sought in legal complaints against the Akron school district to $74 million.
The lawsuits allege the school district violated children's constitutional rights and failed to provide a safe environment.
Christopher Hendon was sentenced to nearly six years in prison in March after pleading guilty to charges that included abduction, assault, endangering children and impersonating a police officer.
Akron school officials have declined to comment about the lawsuits.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police homicide detectives are responding after a male was found stabbed in Westwood this morning, a police spokeswoman said.Full Story >
Cincinnati police homicide detectives are responding after a male was found stabbed in Westwood this morning, a police spokeswoman said.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds today announced they are replacing manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds today announced they are replacing manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins.Full Story >
Text messages exchanged among five members of Cincinnati City Council expose some starting revelations.Full Story >
Text messages exchanged among five members of Cincinnati City Council expose some starting revelations.Full Story >
Procter & Gamble Co. announced Thursday it will acquire Germany's consumer-health business from Merck KGaA for $4.2 billion.Full Story >
Procter & Gamble Co. announced Thursday it will acquire Germany's consumer-health business from Merck KGaA for $4.2 billion.Full Story >