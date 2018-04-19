Third lawsuit filed over fake police officer in school

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A third lawsuit has been filed against an Ohio school district for allowing a man convicted of handcuffing and assaulting students as part of a fake "scared straight" program into elementary schools.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the mother of a Leggett Elementary School student filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, bringing the total amount sought in legal complaints against the Akron school district to $74 million.

The lawsuits allege the school district violated children's constitutional rights and failed to provide a safe environment.

Christopher Hendon was sentenced to nearly six years in prison in March after pleading guilty to charges that included abduction, assault, endangering children and impersonating a police officer.

Akron school officials have declined to comment about the lawsuits.

