Agency to probe worker's death at Ohio construction site

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) - Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the death of a worker killed at a hospital construction site in central Ohio.
The Columbus Dispatch reports emergency crews responded shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday after a man fell down an elevator shaft at a hospital being built in Grove City outside of Columbus. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.
Sean McKibben, president of the Mount Carmel West hospital system, said in a statement the man was employed by thyssenkrupp Elevator. The system is building a new five-story hospital that's scheduled to open in November.
A thyssenkrupp spokesman said the company is cooperating with the investigation.
